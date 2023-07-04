Canada’s 1st turbaned cop chair of work safety agency

PTI

Toronto, July 3

Baltej Singh Dhillon, a veteran Canadian Sikh police officer who was a part of the team that probed the 1985 Kanishka Air India terror attack, has become the first South Asian chair of an agency that promotes safe and healthy workplaces in British Columbia province.

Dhillon, the country's first Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer to wear a turban as part of the uniform, was appointed to chair the WorkSafeBC’s board of directors for a three-year term, effective June 30, the British Columbia government has announced.

WorkSafeBC is a provincial agency promoting safe and healthy workplaces across British Columbia, a province of Canada, and Dhillon has been a member of its board of directors since 2017.

A recipient of Queen Elizabeth II Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals for community service, the veteran officer “made history by being the first RCMP member to wear a turban as part of the uniform,” an official release said on Friday.