Canada's new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has moved to dissolve the Parliament and called a snap election for April 28, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.
ANI
Updated At : 11:21 PM Mar 23, 2025 IST
The move comes less than two weeks after Carney took office, succeeding former Canada PM Justin Trudeau.

Carney cited the need for a strong mandate to deal with the ongoing trade tensions with the United States, sparked by President Donald Trump's trade actions, as per Al Jazeera.

Following his meeting with the Governor-General Mary Simon, the Liberal Party leader told reporters in Ottawa that "Canada facing the most significant crisis of the lifetimes because of President [Donald] Trump's unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty" and requested parliament's dissolution.

"I'm asking Canadians for a strong, positive mandate to deal with President Trump and to build a new Canadian economy that works for everyone because I know we need change - big change, positive change," he added.

According to Al Jazeera, the election was initially scheduled to take place by October 20, but experts believe Carney's Liberal Party hopes to capitalize on its current momentum. Recent polls show the Liberals in a tight race with the opposition Conservatives.

The party, which has been in government since 2015, has seen a surge in support since Trudeau's January announcement that he planned to step down amid repeated threats from Trump.

The US president's tariffs and calls to annex Canada have fuelled anger and uncertainty, and many Canadians have been supportive of the Liberal government's firm -- and unified -- response to Washington.

According to recent polls, after years of criticism for their handling of soaring housing costs and an affordability crisis, the Liberals are now locked in a neck-and-neck fight with the opposition Conservatives.

Menawhile, the Trump has repeatedly said he wants to make Canada into the "51st state." He also has imposed steep tariffs on Canadian goods that economists say could plunge the country into a recession.

Carney, a former central banker and economist, has the highest approval ratings among federal party leaders, according to a recent Ipsos poll.

Canadians view him as the best leader to handle Trump's tariffs and their impact. Carney has pledged to continue the firm response to US trade policies, including reciprocal countermeasures

He has also rejected Trump's proposal to annex Canada, calling it "crazy" and said that Canadian sovereignty must be respected before he will hold talks with Washington. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

