Canadian FM extends Diwali greetings

Ottawa [Canada], October 21 (ANI): Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand on Monday extended Diwali greetings.

Anand called it a special time of the year.

In a post on X, she said, "Over the course of my life, one of the most special times of the year has been Diwali with my family, and the celebration of light over darkness and good over evil. From my family to yours, happy Diwali."

https://x.com/AnitaAnandMP/status/1980260063118791143

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also wished Diwali.

"Tonight, families and communities across Canada will light diyas and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness -- of good over evil. Wishing everyone celebrating Diwali a joyful Festival of Lights," he said in a post on X.

https://x.com/MarkJCarney/status/1980308621285306463

The High Commission of India in Ottawa also extended Diwali greetings.

In a post on X, it said, "The High Commission of India, Ottawa, extends its warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. May the Festival of Lights bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to all."

https://x.com/HCI_Ottawa/status/1980122211873677539

Meanwhile, the US White House on Monday extended Diwali greetings, calling the festival "the victory of light over darkness".

"Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali--the "Festival of Lights," Trump said in a statement.

"For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light's victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal. As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace," he said.

People across India are celebrating Diwali, a five-day festival that started on Dhanteras.

On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

