Canadian govt proposes ban on assault-style firearms

AP

Ottawa, May 2

The Canadian government is proposing a ban on assault-style firearms that would apply once legislation now before Parliament comes into force.

Under the scheme announced on Monday, the government would make regulations through the Firearms Act to ensure that guns are classified correctly before entering the Canadian market.

“I want to make it clear that our government is not targeting hunters and law-abiding gun owners,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told a news conference. “What we're doing is protecting families, protecting our children, protection our communities.”

The government also plans to recreate a firearms advisory committee that will make recommendations on the classification of guns now on the market.

Mendicino said the committee will include rural and northern residents, Indigenous people, industry leaders, law enforcement and gun control advocates.

“Guided by the committee's recommendation we will increase the classifications of firearms for ban,” he said. “This committee will be convened quickly and asked to provide its advice to the government as soon as this summer.”

Mendicino said measures are being taken so future governments “will have a very difficult time making assault-style firearms legal again.”

#Canada