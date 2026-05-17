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Home / World / Canadian HC to India holds talks on defence cooperation with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

Canadian HC to India holds talks on defence cooperation with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

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ANI
Updated At : 04:45 AM May 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): High Commissioner of Canada to India, Christopher Cooter, on Saturday held talks on defence cooperation with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

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Cooter's visit was a follow-up to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's February 2026 visit.

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In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "High Commissioner of Canada to India, Mr Christopher Cooter, paid a courtesy call on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and discussed next steps towards strengthening India-Canada Defence Cooperation as a follow-up of the state visit of Canadian Prime Minister, Hon'ble Mark Carney to India in February 2026."

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