Canadian MP urges probe into attack on Falun Gong practitioner outside Chinese Consulate in Toronto

Beijing [China], October 15 (ANI): Canadian Conservative MP Jacob Mantle has urged Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand to investigate an alleged attack on a Falun Gong practitioner protesting outside the Chinese Consulate in Toronto and take diplomatic action, including expelling the attacker if he is found to be an agent of Beijing, according to a report by The Epoch Times (TET).

In a letter to Anand posted on social media on October 13, Mantle condemned violence against peaceful demonstrators, saying such actions were unacceptable in Canada. He also questioned whether foreign state actors were involved, stating that such conduct would violate accepted norms of diplomatic behaviour.

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According to TET, the incident occurred on September 22 when a man wearing a jacket bearing the flag of the People's Republic of China allegedly attacked Lina Li, a Toronto-area Falun Gong practitioner. Li was displaying banners outside the consulate to raise awareness about the Chinese communist regime's persecution of the spiritual discipline.

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Videos of the incident reportedly show the man dismantling the banners and threatening Li in Chinese. He allegedly told her, "I'll shoot you dead," while claiming that the public sidewalk where she was standing was "Chinese territory".

He also reportedly invoked China's Anti-Secession Law and threatened to throw her to her death.

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Li sustained a bloody chin during the incident, TET reported. The man was also seen allegedly attempting to kick Nora Geng, another Falun Gong practitioner who was recording the confrontation.

The Toronto Police Service, which responded to the incident, confirmed that the matter was under investigation.

In his letter, Mantle urged Anand to investigate the incident promptly and take necessary measures to remove the individual from Canada if it is established that he is a Chinese diplomat or a non-Canadian employed by a foreign power. He said foreign agents had no right or immunity to threaten or intimidate people in Canada.

Mantle also referred to Prime Minister Mark Carney's remarks before the April 2025 federal election, when he described China as Canada's number one security threat. He further cited the final report of the foreign interference inquiry, chaired by Justice Marie-Josée Hogue, which identified Beijing as the most active foreign power interfering in Canada's affairs.

Meanwhile, Falun Gong practitioners and supporters have called on Anand to condemn the incident and raise the matter with Chinese authorities.

At a September 28 rally outside Global Affairs Canada's building in Ottawa, practitioner Kathy Gillis read a statement from the Falun Dafa Association of Canada (FDAC), describing the attack as not an isolated event.

The association urged the minister to seek clarification from the Chinese mission about any possible involvement of its diplomats or affiliated personnel and called for appropriate diplomatic measures if such involvement is confirmed. It also urged cooperation between the foreign affairs and public safety ministries and law enforcement agencies to strengthen Canada's response to Beijing's alleged transnational repression.

TET reported that Global Affairs Canada did not respond to its request for comment before publication. Public Safety Canada said the government takes threats to Canadians seriously and continues efforts to counter foreign interference and transnational repression.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) told TET that it could not comment publicly on potential or ongoing investigations but would investigate and take appropriate action if foreign state-backed illegal activity were identified. (ANI)

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