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Home / World / Canadian PM Carney says G7 Summit could weave "strands" of new world order

Canadian PM Carney says G7 Summit could weave "strands" of new world order

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ANI
Updated At : 09:58 AM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Dublin [Ireland], June 14 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stated that the "strands" of a new world order could be woven at the G7 Summit, set to be hosted by France in the spa town of Evian from June 15 to 17.

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The Canadian leader shared these thoughts during an interactive session at Trinity College Dublin while undertaking a six-day official visit to Europe.

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The remarks follow his high-profile address at the World Economic Forum in Davos this January, where he issued a global rallying cry for middle powers to consolidate their influence against superpower dominance, a strategic concept that garnered widespread international attention.

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Looking ahead to the gathering in the French resort town of Évian-les-Bains, the Prime Minister pointed out that the 52nd G7 Summit will extend far beyond its traditional core membership, as specialised invitees from India, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, and the Gulf states will actively join the deliberations.

Carney observed that incorporating these crucial regional players ensures that external participants will inject a "broader perspective and a broader element of the solution".

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Reflecting on the evolving landscape of global governance, he added, "It's a recognition that the G7, if it ever did run the world, no longer runs the world or pretends to."

The Prime Minister highlighted that certain major international challenges are progressing at an exceptionally quick pace. He pointed specifically to the sphere of Artificial Intelligence, cautioning that the sector remains largely unguided by international frameworks.

He warned that this lack of regulation exposes societies to severe vulnerabilities, ranging from child exploitation to vulnerabilities in critical digital infrastructure against cyber incursions and network intrusions.

Underscoring the critical need for a unified regulatory mechanism, Carney asserted, "The importance of sharing the defences, having common standards, not releasing models that have that power before others are ready - that is an imperative. That is something I'm certain we will be discussing at the G7."

The primary composition of the group includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

Alongside the members, Paris has extended invitations to an expanded list of outreach partner countries, including India, Ukraine, Brazil, Egypt, South Korea, Kenya, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates.

The priority agenda set forth by France focuses extensively on steering the forum back towards its founding principles as a premier consultative platform for economic powers to jointly navigate volatile systemic disruptions and worldwide fiscal variations.

The upcoming deliberative sessions will centre on stabilising international financial architecture and macroeconomic governance, addressing global healthcare and energy security, resolving severe geopolitical conflicts across Ukraine and the Middle East, and establishing the foundational regulatory pathways for AI systems. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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