Canadian PM Mark Carney marks US 250th Independence Day with gift of 250 maple trees

Ottawa [Canada], July 5 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday congratulated the United States on the occasion of its 250th Independence Day, as he reaffirmed the enduring friendship and partnership between the two countries.

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In an official statement, Carney said, "Today, as the United States marks 250 years of independence, Canada joins in celebration."

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Recalling the words of former US President Franklin D Roosevelt in 1936, Carney quoted, "The noblest monument to peace and to neighbourly economic and social friendship in all the world is not a monument in bronze or stone, but the boundary which unites the United States and Canada."

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"President Roosevelt spoke these words before our brave women and men fought side by side on the beaches of Normandy, and in the mountains of Korea and Afghanistan. Before we built the St. Lawrence Seaway to connect our economies and the world. Before we created NORAD to defend our shared continent. Before we pushed to the frontiers of space exploration - a shared ambition that took our astronauts to the dark side of the Moon aboard Artemis II," he added.

Carney said the relationship between the two countries had continued to deepen over the decades, noting that Canadians and Americans had "built our friendship and prosperity one generation at a time."

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"Together, we have stood in the face of tragedy, from American firefighters helping to combat the flames in Fort McMurray, to Canadians opening their homes to stranded American passengers after 9/11. Together, we have built more opportunity and prosperity for our workers than we ever could have apart," he said.

Calling the Canada-US partnership "a monument to peace," the Prime Minister said, "Together, we have raised a monument to peace that is an inspiration to the entire world."

Carney also announced a series of commemorative initiatives to mark the occasion.

"And today, Canadians celebrate America and our enduring friendship. Canada's embassy in Washington, D.C., will be illuminated, and Niagara Falls will be lit in red, white, and blue. Canadian military vessels will join the American fleet in the Sail250 in Norfolk, Baltimore, and New York City, a proud display of our longstanding defence partnership," he said.

The Prime Minister added that Canada would also present a symbolic gift to mark the anniversary.

"Beyond the lights and the ships, we will also leave a lasting symbol of the roots that connect our peoples: Canada is gifting 250 maple trees to be planted in the U.S. capital and across the 13 U.S. states that border our nation," he said.

Concluding his message, Carney said, "On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to the American people as they celebrate the United States' 250th birthday."

https://x.com/markjcarney/status/2073442177334522322

On July 4, America is celebrating 250 years of independence.

The White House on its official website noted that under President Trump, the United States is executing a full year of festivities, which began on Memorial Day, 2025, and will continue through the end of 2026.

As the celebrations kick off in the US, First Lady Melania Trump extended wishes and in a post on X said, "Freedom is more than a constitutional principle. Individual Liberty is the foundation that lets one create, build businesses, challenge convention, and pursue ideas without fear. Self-determination inspires different thinking. It's the same free will our founders fought for in 1776 - and the same natural rights America protects today. Happy 250th birthday, USA!"

The White House is engaging all levels of government, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and every citizen across the country to celebrate this historic milestone. (ANI)

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