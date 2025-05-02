DT
PT
Home / World / Canadian PM to meet Trump on Tuesday

Canadian PM to meet Trump on Tuesday

Carney in his first press conference since Liberal election win said that he had a 'constructive' call with Trump on Tuesday.
ANI
Updated At : 10:51 PM May 02, 2025 IST
Ottawa [Canada], May 2 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on May 6.

Carney in his first press conference since Liberal election win said that he had a "constructive" call with Trump on Tuesday.

"Shortly after the start of the election campaign, I spoke with him. On Tuesday I had a very constructive call with President Trump and we agreed to meet next Tuesday," he said.

Carney said that their main focus was on immediate pressures and the broader future of the economic relationship between US and Canada.

"So, our focus will be on immediate pressures and the broader future of the economic relationship between our two sovereign nations. My government will fight to get the best deals for Canada. We will take all the time necessary. In parallel, we will strengthen our relationships with reliable trading partners," he said.

In his presser, he said that a new Cabinet will be sworn in on May 12, on May 26, the parliament will be recalled, and on May 27, King Charles will deliver the speech from the throne.

https://x.com/MarkJCarney/status/1918343109340983524

"We will begin to set out that new path with a new Cabinet to be sworn in on the week of the 12th of May, and the recall of parliament on May 26. We will have the privilege of welcoming His Majesty, King Charles III, who will deliver the speech from the throne on May 27. Her Majesty the Queen will join this visit," he said.

https://x.com/MarkJCarney/status/1918333353993871679

In a post on X, Carney said, "Canadians elected a new government to stand up for Canada and build a strong economy. As Prime Minister, I've heard that message loud and clear. Today, I've shared my plan to set out on a new path for Canada -- and act with focus and determination."

Trump's tariffs against Canadian exports pose a grave threat to the country's economy and lasting stability. The US president's decision to levy a 25 per cent duty on Canadian steel and aluminum, cars and car parts, and threats to tariff pharmaceuticals and lumber have shaken Canadian businesses and pushed the country toward recession. It's a reality Carney has not sugarcoated, warning of "tough days ahead" with pressure on Canadian employment. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

