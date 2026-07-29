DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Canadian politician goes viral after accidentally reading AI editing instructions during speech

Canadian politician goes viral after accidentally reading AI editing instructions during speech

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:55 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A veteran Canadian politician, Bill Oliver, has become the subject of widespread online ridicule after he inadvertently read out Artificial Intelligence (AI) prompts while delivering a formal speech in the provincial legislature.

Advertisement

The incident, which took place in the legislative assembly of New Brunswick in early June, has recently gone viral after video footage of the gaffe began circulating on social media.

Advertisement

The ‘Autopilot’ error

Advertisement

Bill Oliver, a member of the Progressive Conservative Party, was delivering a speech when he began reading lines that were clearly instructions from an AI chatbot rather than the intended content. Not once, but twice, Oliver recited the AI’s suggestions as part of his official remarks.

According to the footage, Oliver said aloud: "Here's a more natural, flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points".

Advertisement

It appears that Oliver or a staff member had used an AI tool to convert a series of bullet points into a formal speech but failed to review the final text before it was delivered. Consequently, the politician ended up reading the entire conversation thread, including the AI's "stage directions".

Irony and public backlash

The mistake was made even more awkward by the topic of the speech. At the moment of the gaffe, Oliver was ironically discussing the importance of "public confidence" and trust in the advocate's office.

The clip has sparked a wave of criticism across social media platforms, where users have expressed frustration over the perceived laziness of elected officials.

One user commented that many politicians seem to be "running on autopilot" and suggested that "might as well let the AI just run the government". Others pointed out that the issue isn't the use of AI itself, but rather the failure to even read the words before standing up to address the legislature.

Critics argued that such incidents highlight a growing "disconnection and indifference" toward the public by modern politicians.

The growing role of AI in politics

The incident has reignited debates regarding the rules of using AI in government and whether the reliance on technology is undermining the authenticity of political representation. As one social media user noted, "If politicians are using AI to generate their speeches... what's the point of even having them in there?".

As of now, the viral clip continues to draw millions of views, serving as a cautionary tale for public figures using generative technology to prepare their remarks.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts