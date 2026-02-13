Canberra seeks deeper education, tourism ties with India: Barr

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Describing India as a "priority partner," Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Andrew Barr, has said Canberra is looking to significantly expand cooperation with India in education, tourism, and long-term investment during his ongoing visit.

In an interview with ANI, Barr underscored the importance of India as Canberra's largest diaspora community and one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

"India is a priority partner for Canberra - our largest diaspora community - and one of the world's largest and fastest growing economies. We are placing a major emphasis during this mission on promoting Canberra's two major export industries - international education and tourism," Barr said.

Calling Canberra Australia's "Knowledge Capital," Barr highlighted the city's concentration of universities, research institutions and policymakers within one urban centre. The ACT enrols over 60,000 tertiary students annually, including more than 20,000 international students, with India being the second-largest source market.

"It makes sense to strengthen and expand this relationship by going beyond recruitment and focusing on research partnerships, joint programs, innovation, and skills development," he said.

Barr noted that Canberra's economic strengths -- education and research, public administration, technology and cybersecurity, healthcare, and clean energy -- closely align with India's development priorities.

Addressing concerns over Australia's student visa risk assessment framework, Barr clarified that visa policy rests with the federal government but stressed that Indian students remain "deeply valued -- culturally, socially, and economically."

"Integrity in the system matters, but so does accessibility. Canberra's message to Indian students is that you are welcome here, and your contribution to our city is recognised, respected and highly valued," he said.

He acknowledged global competition for international students from countries such as Canada and Germany, adding that Canberra's focus remains on delivering quality education, safety, strong employment outcomes, and a high quality of life.

Ranked the world's top city for quality of life in 2025 by Oxford Economics, Canberra offers a stable economy backed by three decades of consecutive growth, low unemployment, and strong public-sector employment.

As Australia's longest-serving Tourism Minister, Barr said Canberra's visitor economy reached AUD 3.1 billion in the year to September 2025, with India being the fifth-largest international market. Plans are underway to double Indian tourist arrivals to 30,000 annually by leveraging Singapore Airlines' connections and Canberra's unique blend of culture, nature, and major events.

For investors, Barr highlighted Canberra's long-term stability and city-shaping infrastructure projects, including light rail, education and health precincts, and digital capability upgrades.

"India is not just a market for us - it is a long-term partner. This mission is about building on that partnership so that Indian students, visitors, and investors continue to see Canberra as a place where they can study, visit, invest and build a future," Barr said. (ANI)

