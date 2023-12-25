Candidates in Pak rush to file papers for February poll

Islamabad, December 24
Candidates aspiring to contest the February 8 general election in Pakistan are rushing to submit their nomination papers, as the deadline to file their candidature is set to expire on Sunday.
The nomination process started on December 20 and was initially set to be completed on Friday but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extended it for two days on the demand of various political parties. The National Assembly’s 266 general and 70 reserved seats and over 600 seats of four provincial assemblies are up for grabs.
