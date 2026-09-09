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Home / World / Candlelight vigil held in Nepal commemorating "martyrs" of last year's Gen Z uprising 

Candlelight vigil held in Nepal commemorating "martyrs" of last year's Gen Z uprising 

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ANI
Updated At : 03:07 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Kathmandu [Nepal], September 9 (ANI): In honour of those who were martyred during the Gen Z movement on September 8 and 9 last year, a candlelight vigil was organised in Nepal to remember their contribution to the political change in the Himalayan nation.

Hundreds of vigil observers gathered on the premises of the burnt-down Federal Parliament, offering tribute to those who lost their lives during the recent anti-corruption protests across the country. Written on the ground was “Heartfelt Tribute” in Nepali as ‘Hardik Shraddanjali’.

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People stood in a circle, lighting candles and oil-fed lamps, observing a minute of silence and sloganeering “Long live Martyrs.”

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“We remember and recall their big effect and influence in the change of governance of Nepal. We had various demands during the Gen-Z protest; we demanded for good governance, an accountable government and various changes that would be gaining to the stable government in Nepal,” Bikesh Sah, one of the Gen-Z activists, told ANI.

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The interim government led by Sushila Karki, on November 3, 2025, declared 45 people martyrs, out of which 42 were declared as “Gen Z Governance Warriors” and three police personnel as immortalised police personnel and decided to observe Bhadra 23 of the Nepali calendar as Gen Z Martyrs’ Day every year.

However, a total of 77 people died during the protests on September 8 and 9, 2025.

The Gen-Z uprising of September 8 and 9 brought a wave of change in the Himalayan Nation buffered between India and China.

The two-day protest, which resulted in the deaths of at least 77 people forcing then communist leader KP Sharma Oli to resign from the post an interim government was formed after the dissolution of the parliament.

The postmortem report of those killed in police firing in Kathmandu Valley states death due to bullet injuries on head and chest. During the protest, police were only allowed to fire on the protestors below the knee to control the situation.

The Police also used some lethal weapons to crack down on the protestors, following which the former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak had stepped down from the post. But Oli remained adamant about resigning despite rising pressure.

The Himalayan nation, after five days of deliberation and debate, appointed Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the interim Prime Minister, who recommended dissolving the parliament and held the election on March 5, 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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