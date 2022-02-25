Can't call Russia move 'invasion', says China

BEIJING, February 24

China rejected calling Russia's moves on Ukraine an "invasion" and urged all sides to exercise restraint, even as it advised its citizens there to stay home or at least take the precaution of displaying a Chinese flag if they needed to drive anywhere.

At a packed daily media briefing in Beijing, Hua Chunying, spokesperson at China's Foreign Ministry bridled at journalists' characterisation of Russia's actions.

"This is perhaps a difference between China and you Westerners. We won't go rushing to a conclusion," she said.

:China is closely monitoring the latest situation. We call on all sides to exercise restraint to prevent the situation from getting out of control,” she said.

"Regarding the definition of an invasion, I think we should go back to how to view the current situation in Ukraine. The Ukrainian issue has other very complicated historical background that has continued till today. It may not be what everyone wants to see."

The ministry said later that senior diplomat Wang Yi, also China's Foreign Minister, had spoken with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. Wang said the Ukraine issue had a "complex" history and reiterated that China understands what it called Russia's "legitimate concerns" on security. — Reuters

