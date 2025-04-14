New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Former diplomat KP Fabian on Monday said that the extradition of Indian businessman Mehul Choksi would be a great decision, but it may take a long time.

Giving an example of the recent extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror accused Thawwur Rana from the US, Fabian said that it took 17 years for him to be extradited, and hence we must not expect the same with Choksi soon.

"It will be great if it can be done, but again, Rana, how many years has he, has he taken us? When was 26/11, 2008. And we got him in 2025. So, all these, all the extradition proceedings will take time. But there can be obstacles. The latest I heard on the news, I have no inside information, that he's going to challenge it based on his health condition. So let us see at this moment. We can't see either," he said.

Fabian told ANI that since 2018, Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi have been on the run after defrauding the Punjab National Bank of USD 1.8 billion.

"Let us recall in 2018, he and his nephew Nirav Modi, they cheated the Punjab National Bank, its branch in Mumbai to the tune of USD 1.8 billion and then they ran away. And we have been chasing them," he said.

"There was also an Interpol Red Corner notice which we withdrew in 2023, possibly because it was not working," he said.

Fabian told ANI that one cannot say for sure if the Belgian government will extradite him, but India must keep trying for it.

"Now, he is in Belgium and upon our request for extradition, Belgium has detained him. But we can't jump to the conclusion that tomorrow or day after Belgium is going to extradite him because there is a legal process, even if the Belgian government decides, he can go to court. So whether eventually he'll be extradited or not at this moment we can't say, but obviously we should try hard, as hard as necessary to get him," he said.

Fabian said that this act by Belgium shows that people who commit fraud should be arrested, and this sends a good message.

"No, it's a good message that those who commit fraud should be caught wherever they are under the moon and extradited to the country where they committed fraud or carried out acts which are, you know, despicable," the former diplomat said.

Fabian said that for nations like Pakistan and China, the definition of 'terrorist' is different. People who are defined as a terrorist in India is hailed as a hero in these countries.

"The problem is that with both China and Pakistan, we have a difference of view as regards who is a terrorist. Those whom India considers as terrorists in Pakistan, they consider them as, you know, heroic fighters, you know what I mean. But that is only they are putting it out like that. As a matter of fact, the Pakistan government or to be more precise, ISI, they have been permitting and encouraging terrorist activities from the soil of Pakistan directed primarily against India. So it is part of their state policy," he said.

Fabian said that if India wants Choksi to be extradited, he can go and appeal against it in a Belgian court, and whatever the court decides, goes.

"Well, I'll put it this way, India wants him extradited and Belgium has to take the decision. Now, even if the Belgium Internal affairs and the foreign affairs, take that decision. Choksi has the option of going to court in Belgium. And then there can be arguments, pros and cons. You know it will be, no, it will be foolish to predict any time frame," he said.

The 65-year-old fugitive diamond merchant who left India on January 2, 2018, is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding the PNB of Rs 13,850 crore. His nephew, Nirav Modi, was also involved with him in the fraud.

Choksi allegedly connived with his associates and other Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials from 2014 to 2017 and fraudulently obtained Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit from PNB, resulting in a wrongful loss of Rs. 6097.63 crore to PNB. (ANI)

