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Home / World / "Can't wait for perfect moment": Qatari PM urges US-Iran peace deal as Trump confirms talks; says 'doing well'

"Can't wait for perfect moment": Qatari PM urges US-Iran peace deal as Trump confirms talks; says 'doing well'

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ANI
Updated At : 03:37 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Doha [Qatar], November 7 (ANI): Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has urged the United States and Iran not to wait for a "perfect moment" to conclude a peace deal and end escalating hostilities, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

Speaking during a public interaction at Oxford University, the Qatari Prime Minister stressed the necessity of pragmatism in conflict resolution, warning against indefinite delays in securing a diplomatic breakthrough.

"We will never have a perfect peace deal but you can't wait for that perfect moment," Sheikh Mohammed was quoted as saying by Bloomberg, in remarks cited by Al Jazeera.

The push for diplomacy comes as United States President Donald Trump confirmed earlier that his administration has opened communications with Iranian representatives. Speaking to reporters, Trump indicated progress, stating, "We are doing very well with Iran."

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The remarks come after Trump indicated that he would rather not destroy what remains of Iran but acknowledged that he may have to, adopting a more hesitant line than his previous threats against Tehran following his Republican Party's setback in the US midterm elections.

Addressing reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday (local time), Trump noted that a final decision on whether the war was close to escalating was imminent. "I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I'll have to," he stated, adding, "You'll know soon enough."

He described the ultimate choice in terms of permanence. "We'll make a decision, do we want to go further and just certify it by certifying it, meaning where it'll never happen again?" Trump remarked, estimating that rebuilding the nation would require a quarter of a century. "I think it'll take them 25 years to rebuild the country."

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This comes after US President Donald Trump met with his national security team on Thursday to deliberate on whether to resume military operations against Iran, with senior officials confirming the developments to Fox News.

According to the officials cited by Fox News, crucial meetings at the White House took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Furthermore, Fox News reported that November 9 marks a new moon in the Middle East, resulting in minimal or no moonlight, an environmental condition considered highly advantageous for military operations. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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