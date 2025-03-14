DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Car pile-up in Austin Texas kills 5, injures 11

Car pile-up in Austin Texas kills 5, injures 11

The crash occurred around 11pm on Thursday, in the southbound lanes of the 13100 block of I-35, between Howard Lane and Parmer Lane after pile-up of 17 vehicles, as per CBS News.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:31 PM Mar 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Austin [US], March 14 (ANI): Five people died and 11 were injured after an overnight crash in Austin, Texas, CBS News reported.

The crash occurred around 11pm on Thursday, in the southbound lanes of the 13100 block of I-35, between Howard Lane and Parmer Lane after pile-up of 17 vehicles, as per CBS News.

Austin police said 17 vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck. Initial reports from officials said several people were pinned to their vehicles.

Advertisement

Five people were found dead on the scene, including one adult, a child and an infant. Eleven others were taken to a local hospital. Two adults were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. (ANI)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper