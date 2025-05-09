DT
PT
Cardinal Prevost is elected Pope Leo XIV, first US pontiff

Cardinal Prevost is elected Pope Leo XIV, first US pontiff

'Peace be with you all,' says pope in first comment to crowd
Reuters
Vatican City, Updated At : 12:53 AM May 09, 2025 IST
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States appears on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Thursday. Reuters
Cardinal Robert Prevost, a little known missionary from Chicago, was elected in a surprise choice to be the new leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday, becoming the first US Pope and taking the name Leo XIV.

Pope Leo appeared on the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica after white smoke had billowed from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel signifying the 133 cardinal electors had chosen a new leader for the Catholic Church.

"Peace be with you all," he told the cheering crowd, speaking in fluent Italian. Prevost, 69 and originally from Chicago, has spent most of his career as a missionary in Peru and has dual Peruvian nationality. He became a cardinal only in 2023. He has given few media interviews and rarely speaks in public.

President Donald Trump swiftly congratulated Prevost on becoming the first US Pope. "What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!" he said.

Prevost becomes the 267th Catholic pope after the death last month of Pope Francis, who was the first Latin American pope and had led the Church for 12 years.

Leo thanked Francis in his speech and repeated his predecessor's call for a Church that is engaged with the modern world and "is always looking for peace, charity and being close to people, especially those who are suffering".

