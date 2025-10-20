DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Cargo aircraft wet leased, operated by ACT Airlines: Emirates says after plane skids off Hong Kong airport runway

Cargo aircraft wet leased, operated by ACT Airlines: Emirates says after plane skids off Hong Kong airport runway

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:05 PM Oct 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251020102026
Advertisement

Hong Kong, October 20 (ANI): Emirates on Monday said that the EK 9788 plane, which sustained damage on landing in Hong Kong, was a cargo aircraft wet leased from and operated by ACT Airlines.

Advertisement

"Emirates confirms that EK9788, which sustained damage on landing in Hong Kong on 20 October 2025 was a cargo aircraft wet leased from, and operated by, ACT Airlines. The aircraft, a Boeing 747-400 with registration TC-ACF, was not carrying cargo at the time of the incident," Emirates said in a statement.

Advertisement

All four crew members onboard have been confirmed safe and are receiving medical attention, the statement read.

Advertisement

Emirates further extended condolences to the families and colleagues of the two airport employees who lost their lives on the ground.

"Emirates remains available to support the investigation as needed. The operator, ACT Airlines, along with other stakeholders, is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation," the airlines said.

Advertisement

Local Hong Kong media reported today that two people were reported dead after a Cargo plane from Dubai veered off the runway of Hong Kong International Airport.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press outlet, EK9788 was arriving from Dubai at about 03:50 local time (19:50 GMT) when it veered off the runway and collided with an airport patrol vehicle and landed partially in the sea, police were cited as saying by Hong Kong Free Press (HKPF).

Police said that a male staff member aboard the ground patrol vehicle was pronounced dead on site, while another man in the vehicle died later at the North Lantau Hospital.

As a result of the incident, the airport's north runway has been temporarily closed.

At least 11 cargo flights initially scheduled to arrive at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday were cancelled, according to the Airport Authority's website. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts