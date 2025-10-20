Cargo aircraft wet leased, operated by ACT Airlines: Emirates says after plane skids off Hong Kong airport runway

Hong Kong, October 20 (ANI): Emirates on Monday said that the EK 9788 plane, which sustained damage on landing in Hong Kong, was a cargo aircraft wet leased from and operated by ACT Airlines.

"Emirates confirms that EK9788, which sustained damage on landing in Hong Kong on 20 October 2025 was a cargo aircraft wet leased from, and operated by, ACT Airlines. The aircraft, a Boeing 747-400 with registration TC-ACF, was not carrying cargo at the time of the incident," Emirates said in a statement.

All four crew members onboard have been confirmed safe and are receiving medical attention, the statement read.

Emirates further extended condolences to the families and colleagues of the two airport employees who lost their lives on the ground.

"Emirates remains available to support the investigation as needed. The operator, ACT Airlines, along with other stakeholders, is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation," the airlines said.

Local Hong Kong media reported today that two people were reported dead after a Cargo plane from Dubai veered off the runway of Hong Kong International Airport.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press outlet, EK9788 was arriving from Dubai at about 03:50 local time (19:50 GMT) when it veered off the runway and collided with an airport patrol vehicle and landed partially in the sea, police were cited as saying by Hong Kong Free Press (HKPF).

Police said that a male staff member aboard the ground patrol vehicle was pronounced dead on site, while another man in the vehicle died later at the North Lantau Hospital.

As a result of the incident, the airport's north runway has been temporarily closed.

At least 11 cargo flights initially scheduled to arrive at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday were cancelled, according to the Airport Authority's website. (ANI)

