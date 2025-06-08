New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Foreign affairs expert KP Fabian on Sunday shared his insights on Canada's decision to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 Summit.

Advertisement

Speaking with ANI, he said, "Carney had no options. The others said, Listen, India must be there. It's a vital link in the supply chain and any talk of Indo-Pacific stability."

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, the host of this year's summit, reportedly faced significant pressure from other G7 members after initially hesitating to invite Prime Minister Modi. This reluctance was largely due to domestic political backlash within Carney's own Liberal Party, triggered by a diplomatic row linked to the killing of a Khalistani separatist in British Columbia in June 2023.

Advertisement

He added, "Now, of course, one should expect big demonstrations by the World Sikh Federation and others, but then it is for the government of Canada to deal with it."

Fabian remarked that India, as the world's fourth-largest and fastest-growing economy, must be included in G7 discussions given its strategic importance in global trade and Indo-Pacific stability.

Advertisement

Fabian pointed out that India has participated in the G7 Summit in the past, including five times during former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's tenure. He added that Canada's hesitation ultimately yielded to pressure from the G7 nations, who recognised India's critical role.

He further said, "Carney is walking a tightrope when it comes to Canadian values. At a press conference, he was asked whether he believes the Indian government was involved in the killing of Nijjar. He refused to answer, citing the ongoing RCMP investigation. That's quite ironic. When did this happen, and why is the RCMP taking so long to conclude the investigation? And if you recall, why did Justin Trudeau accuse India before the investigation was even complete? Canadian political leaders have shown a lot of inconsistency. In the end, Mark Carney did the right thing, though it took some time -- and that's that."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the incident, but no conclusions have been drawn yet.

Despite these political challenges, Carney reaffirmed Canada's commitment to the G7 summit's agenda. On Friday (local time), he said that G7 countries will discuss important issues, including security and energy, emphasising that India's presence at this intergovernmental political and economic forum is essential.

Carney emphasised that India, being the fifth-largest economy and the most populous country in the world, must be at the table.

"Let's put the two aspects in context -- first is, we are in the role -- Canada's in the role of the G7 chair and in those discussions as agreed with our G7 colleagues, include important discussions on energy, security, on digital future, critical minerals amongst others and partnerships actually in building infrastructure in the emerging and developing world," he said.

Prime Minister Modi received a call from his Canadian counterpart, who extended India's invitation to attend the G7 Summit.

"Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit," PM Modi wrote in his post.

The G7 Summit (Group of Seven) is an informal grouping of seven of the world's advanced economies and the European Union. Its members meet annually at the G7 Summit to discuss global economic and geopolitical issues, according to the G7's official website. The members of the G7 are France, the US, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the UK. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)