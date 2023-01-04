Cash-strapped Pak declares early closure of markets, wedding halls

Islamabad, January 3
Cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday announced early closure of markets and wedding halls as part of a raft of measures under the energy conservation plan as the government struggled to revive the economy.
Briefing the media after a meeting of the cabinet which approved the National Energy Conservation Plan to save energy and decrease dependence on imported oil, defence minister Khawaja Asif said markets would close at 8.30pm while wedding halls would shut doors by 10.00pm respectively, which will “save us Rs 60 billion”.
Announcing more measures, he said that manufacturing of incandescent bulbs would be stopped from February 1 while production of inefficient fans would be stopped from July. He said these measures would help to save another Rs 22 billion.
The government would also make the use of conical geysers mandatory within a year, which by using less gas would save Rs 92 billion, and alternative use of street lights would save another Rs 4 billion.
Asif said that all government buildings and offices would also reduce use of energy under the plans. — PTI
To revive economy
- Measuers to save Rs 60 billion, says defence minister
- Incandescent bulbs not to be manufactured from Feb 1
- No production of inefficient fans from July
- Use of conical geysers mandatory within a year to reduce gas consumption
