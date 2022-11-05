 Cash-strapped Pakistan to receive additional USD 13 billion from China, Saudi Arabia : The Tribune India

Cash-strapped Pakistan to receive additional USD 13 billion from China, Saudi Arabia

Pakistan government is trying to steady the country’s weak economy

Cash-strapped Pakistan to receive additional USD 13 billion from China, Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Reuters File



PTI

Islamabad, November 5

Cash-strapped Pakistan has secured about USD 13 billion in additional financial support from its traditional allies China and Saudi Arabia, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said, as the government tries to steady the country's weak economy.

Dar said that under the new financial support Pakistan would be getting about USD 9 billion from China and USD 4 billion from Saudi on top of assurances for about USD 20 billion in investments, the Dawn newspaper reported.

He said that during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to Beijing, the Chinese leadership promised to roll over USD 4 billion in sovereign loans, refinance USD 3.3 billion commercial bank loans and increase currency swap by about USD 1.45 billion — from 30 billion yuan to 40 billion yuan. The total worked out at USD 8.75 billion.

"They promised the security of financial support,” Dar, who recently took over as the new finance minister of Pakistan from his predecessor Miftah Ismail, said and quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping as telling Sharif, “don't worry, we will not let you down”.

These would be rolled over whenever they reach maturity, the minister said, adding that about USD 200 million worth of commercial loans had already flowed in a few days back.

Responding to a question, Dar said the Chinese side had also agreed to fast-track the processing for a USD 9.8 billion high-speed rail project (Main Line-1) from Karachi to Peshawar and both sides would immediately activate their respective teams.

The minister said he had also suggested a part of the outstanding dues of Chinese power producers to be converted into overall debt stock and had already cleared about Rs 160 billion in recent months.

Responding to another question, Dar said Saudi Arabia had also “given a positive response” to Pakistan's request for increasing its financing by another USD 3 billion to USD 6 billion and doubling its deferred oil facility of USD 1.2 billion, the report said.

The two heads worked out at USD 4.2 billion and the finance minister said there was no delay except a month or so of processing time, the report said.

Dar said Saudi Arabia had also agreed to revive the USD 10-12 billion petrochemical refining project at Gwadar, for which he had been assigned by the prime minister to coordinate with respective ministries for finalisation.

On top of that, the minister said Pakistan was engaging Saudi Arabia in privatisation transactions like in LNG power projects and shares in other entities to ensure non-debt creating foreign inflows.

Moreover, the minister said another USD 1.4 billion worth of inflows were almost mature, including USD 500 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and two World Bank loans of USD 900 million under the national harmonisation of general sales tax.

Pakistan had been engaging with China and Saudi Arabia for financial support, including rolling over maturing loans as part of arrangements for about USD 35 billion putouts against debt and liabilities during the current fiscal year.

The minister parried a question relating to the extension in debt repayments of Chinese Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

As part of the 7th and 8th quarterly reviews of the International Monetary Fund, Pakistan and the IMF had estimated total external financing needs at about USD 33-34 billion, but this did not include the requirements of flood damages.

The minister said the leadership of Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) had welcomed Pakistan's announcement of not seeking Paris Club debt rescheduling, ensuring international bond payments on maturity, and completing the ongoing IMF programme.

Last month, Dar made it clear that Pakistan would rather seek to reschedule bilateral debt that now stands at around USD 27 billion to secure greater breathing space in foreign loan repayments amid tight external account conditions.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose to USD 8.91 billion during the week ended on October 28.

The country's total reserves now stand at USD 14.68 billion, including USD 5.77 billion held by commercial banks, according to Dawn.  

#China #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'We have lost the will to live', say parents of Chhawla gangrape-murder victim after SC acquits all accused on death row

2
Haryana

Gurugram court issues arrest warrant against journalist Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of 10-year-old girl

3
Trending

4 Indore girls surround woman and kick, punch, hit her with belt; booked after video goes viral

4
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

5
Nation

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mastermind behind gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape case arrested, say police

7
Amritsar

Rs 100 crore to be spent for beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

8
Nation

'Bye-bye family members, ab kar lo shaadi', writes Lucknow woman before dying by suicide

9
Haryana

Gurugram woman gets husband killed with lover’s help, arrested

10
Nation

Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Time, places in India where the last 'Blood Moon' will be visible on Tuesday

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts
Punjab

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts

This 90-yr-old is managing stubble without burning
Punjab

This 90-yr-old Sangrur farmer is managing stubble without burning

Tirupati temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets
Nation

Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral
Trending

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Top News

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley

India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley

Has forecast that India will be the third-largest economy by...

Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Is it UFO? Is it water tank? Man’s hilarious conversation over mistaking ‘pani ki tanki’ for UFO in smog-filled Delhi goes viral

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students