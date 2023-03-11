 Cat found with cocaine in its body to now live in US's Cincinnati zoo : The Tribune India

Cat found with cocaine in its body to now live in US's Cincinnati zoo

'Cocaine cat' had escaped owner

Cat found with cocaine in its body to now live in US's Cincinnati zoo

Photo courtesy: apnews.com



Ohio, March 11

An African serval cat that was found with cocaine in its system after an escape at a traffic stop now calls the Cincinnati Zoo home, much to the delight of social media users still amused by the recent release of the movie " Cocaine Bear." The wild cat's story has trended online, where users relished in the absurdity of the horror comedy, which is based on the true story of a 175-pound black bear that was found dead near a duffle bag and some USD 2 million worth of cocaine. Social media users have predictably dubbed the serval “cocaine cat.” The slender feline made its escape after its owner was pulled over by police on January 28, according to local animal control officials. It leapt from the car into a tree.

Ray Anderson of Cincinnati Animal CARE said that local animal control, Hamilton County Dog Wardens, were called around 2 a.m. in the residential Oakley neighborhood.

In Ohio, it is illegal to own the animals, which can weigh up to 40 pounds. During the rescue mission, the cat named Amiry broke its leg and became more agitated.

Once Amiry was taken in for medical care by Cincinnati Animal CARE, the team ran a drug test in which they determined that Amiry had cocaine in his system.

It's not the first time that Cincinnati Animal CARE, which has been operating as the county animal shelter, has had a wild animal test positive for drugs. In 2022, the group took in a capuchin monkey, named Neo, that had methamphetamine in its system.

Since that case, it has become standard procedure for the shelter to test exotic animals that arrive at the shelter for drugs, Anderson said.

Anderson confirmed that the owner of Amiry relinquished custody of the cat to Cincinnati Animal CARE before it was taken into the care of the Cincinnati Zoo.

Servals have grown in popularity with some showing up in TikTok videos as pets. Julie Sheldon, clinical assistant professor of zoo medicine at the University of Tennessee, said a serval is a major responsibility that requires a balanced diet and specialized care beyond a house cat.

“There are way better options for pets that are way more safe, economically smart and sustainable,” she said.

The Cincinnati Animal CARE receives about 8,000 animals a year, said Anderson.

Instead of trying to keep a wild animal as a pet, Anderson said, “You could save a whole lot of money and get a really awesome house cat at your local animal shelter." (AP)

GRS

03101759

NNNN

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

2
Himachal

Himachal High Court takes suo motu cognisance of ruckus created by Punjab tourists in Manali, Manikaran, Bilaspur

3
Haryana

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

4
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik's 11-year-old daughter Vanshika shares old photo with father

5
Amritsar

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

6
Delhi

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

7
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber says 'very much not pregnant' after rumours of celebrating pregnancy with Justin Bieber on a yacht in Bahamas

8
Punjab QUESTION HOUR

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state

9
Health

India reports first H3N2 deaths, one each from Haryana, Karnataka; govt says influenza cases likely to decline from March-end

10
Chandigarh

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide

FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals

CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'

CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'

Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he h...

PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese resolve to work together to combat terrorism

PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese resolve to work together to combat terrorism

Ways to deal with global terrorism figured prominently durin...

At Rs 3 per kg, onion continues to bring tears to farmers; wholesale price plummets by over 40 pc in 28 days, retail unaffected

At Rs 3 per kg, onion continues to bring tears to farmers; wholesale price plummets by over 40 pc in 28 days, retail unaffected

Only middlemen are making money in this bloodbath: Expert

Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration

Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration

Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...


Cities

View All

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

No mention of horticulture institute in Budget leaves farmers disappointed

Woman doctor at SGPC-run medical college at Vallah dies by suicide

Farmers remove smart electric meters in Tarn Taran villages

Review BRTS in Amritsar: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to govt

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

EWS Admissions: Chandigarh Administration begins move to delist 11 private schools

Chandigarh: Police Department clarifies on SSP’s powers

Drug eradication Chandigarh SSP’s focus, to unveil WhatsApp number

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Rs 3 cr for Sainik School, authorities relieved

4 members of Gaggu Balachauria gang held for running arms racket

Licences of 263 immigration firms, IELTS centres revoked

Assault on ASI: Two held, woman booked

Boost to major infra projects in city

Boost to major infra projects in city

80K yet to pay property tax

US-based kabaddi promoter dies in road mishap

Conman dupes city Congress leader of Rs 6,920

CBI raids: Farmers to stage dist-level protests on Mar 13

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant