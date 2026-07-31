"Caution against job offers fraught with risk": MEA urges vigilance as India pursues release of remaining citizens reportedly in Russian Army

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday issued a stern warning to Indian citizens regarding fraudulent overseas recruitment agencies, revealing that diplomatic efforts have successfully secured the release of 139 Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces, while actively pursuing the discharge of approximately two dozen more.

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Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in the national capital, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged job seekers to exercise extreme caution when responding to foreign employment offers.

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"We have been following up with the Russian side for the release of the remaining Indian nationals in the Russian army. So far, our efforts have led to the release of 139 Indian nationals. We continue to pursue the release of the remaining two dozen Indian nationals who are reportedly in the Russian army," Jaiswal said.

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Highlighting the dangers posed by predatory human traffickers, Jaiswal added, "We would also once again we would like to caution our people against job offers that are fraught with risk and made by unscrupulous individuals and agencies."

The MEA's update came on the same day the Supreme Court of India issued a series of binding directions to streamline relief for affected families. Hearing petitions from relatives of Indian nationals lured into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant ordered the MEA to appoint a dedicated nodal officer whose contact details will be shared directly with victim families.

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The Court also directed the Centre to facilitate DNA identification of mortal remains, provide free legal aid and translate documents relating to compensation claims and repatriation.

The Court also directed the MEA to prepare a consolidated docket, translated into vernacular languages, explaining the procedure to affected families for filing compensation claims before the Russian authorities. It clarified that compensation claims would be routed through the MEA, but their pendency should not delay the return of mortal remains or the performance of last rites.

The Court further directed the Member Secretaries of the State Legal Services Authorities to provide free legal aid to the affected families for filing compensation claims and facilitating DNA testing. The MEA was also asked to provide translated versions of documents received from the Russian authorities relating to repatriation of mortal remains and compensation claims.

In its order, the Court noted that in 2024 and 2025, several Indian youths travelled to Russia on different visas after being promised employment in the construction, hospitality and service sectors. However, upon their arrival, their passports and identity documents were confiscated, and they were enrolled in the Russian armed forces before being sent to the frontlines of the conflict.

Observing that many young Indians had lost their lives and that their mortal remains had not been repatriated in several cases despite verification, the Court issued a series of directions to streamline the process for their families.

The petitions were filed by families of 26 Indian nationals who alleged that their relatives had been lured to Russia on the false promise of jobs or educational opportunities but were instead coerced into joining the Russian military after their passports were confiscated. They sought urgent diplomatic and consular intervention to ascertain the whereabouts of the affected persons, secure the return of those still stranded, repatriate the mortal remains of those killed and facilitate compensation.

During an earlier hearing in April, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that 10 of the 26 Indian nationals had died in the conflict, one person was facing criminal proceedings in Russia, and another had voluntarily chosen to continue under a military contract.

The Government had also stated that while some Indians had been duped by agents, others had knowingly entered into contracts, and that diplomatic efforts were underway to secure the return of affected Indian nationals. Friday's directions are aimed at ensuring institutional support to the families and expediting the processes of identification, repatriation and compensation. (ANI)

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