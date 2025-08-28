CBI-FBI bust $40M cybercrime syndicate targeting US nationals

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in close coordination with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), dismantled a transnational cybercrime syndicate that defrauded U.S. nationals of nearly USD 40 million through tech-support scams.

"A big week for #USIndia law enforcement collaboration. India's CBI, in close coordination with the U.S. @FBI, dismantled a transnational cybercrime syndicate that defrauded U.S. nationals of nearly $40M through tech-support scams -- and arrested key figures behind the cyber fraud network," the US Embassy in India said in an X post.

"Through shared intelligence and coordinated action, both our agencies are working together to dismantle international networks, prevent future scams, and keep our citizens safe. Thank you for your partnership and support, @CBIHeadquarters," the post added.

The development also comes weeks after the US Embassy in India issued a stern advisory on July 26, cautioning that visas can be revoked for foreign visitors who commit crimes or violate laws while in the United States.

In a post on X, the embassy stated, "The United States is a society of law and order. Crimes like assault by foreign visitors will not be tolerated. If you break the law in the United States, your U.S. visa can be revoked, and you may be ineligible to return to the United States - FOR LIFE."

This statement was part of a series of advisories issued by the US Embassy in July.

On July 22, the embassy posted, "If you are arrested for assault, domestic violence, or other crimes while in the United States, your U.S. visa may be revoked, and you may be ineligible for future U.S. visas. A visa is a privilege, not a right - one that can be revoked if you break the law."

Earlier, on July 16, the Embassy had issued a statement wherein it mentioned that committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States could lead to a visa being revoked and make one ineligible for future U.S. visas.

"The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all U.S. laws," the post read.

Amid these advisories, the issue also drew attention in India. Responding to queries during a weekly briefing on July 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored the importance of abiding by local laws while abroad.

The MEA spokesperson reiterated the ministry's consistent advice for Indian travellers.

"...Our constant request to all our people who go abroad is that they should follow the law and order of that country and create a good image of the country," he said.

"Whether a person is a citizen of that country or a foreign national, it is their responsibility to abide by the laws there... I would say that whenever our people go abroad, we always urge them to respect and follow the laws of that country, so that they can build a good and positive image for themselves, and through them, also project a good image of our country," he added. (ANI)

