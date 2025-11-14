Taipei [Taiwan] November 14 (ANI): The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is acting as a "troublemaker," while Taipei is striving to uphold the cross-strait status quo, said a Taiwan Minister, according to a report by the Taipei Times on Friday.

Shen Yu-chung, Deputy Minister of the Mainland Affairs Council, emphasised during a conference in Taichung that maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is a shared interest of the global community, despite recent aggressive statements from the CCP and Beijing's manipulation of international narratives.

Shen was speaking at the '2025 International Seminar on Mercantilism Returns to International Politics: Tariffs, War, AI, and Great Power Competition,' which commenced this morning at Tunghai University in Taichung, according to the Taipei Times.

Interest in cross-strait issues has been increasing globally in recent years, with numerous democratic nations advocating for Taiwan and emphasising the necessity of preserving regional peace and stability, he noted.

China uses various tactics to promote the "one China principle," including the "three 80th anniversaries" -- as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (as China refers to the Second Sino-Japanese War), the UN's 80th anniversary and the 80th anniversary of the retrocession of Taiwan -- he said.

It also willfully misinterprets UN Resolution 2758, passed in 1971, which states that the People's Republic of China (PRC) is the only legitimate government of China, which enabled it to replace the Republic of China (ROC), Taiwan's official name, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, he added.

However, he asserted that Resolution 2758 does not affect Taiwan's status as a sovereign entity or its position in the international arena, as reported by the Taipei Times.

He expressed gratitude to democratic countries for using diplomatic ties and parliamentary discussions to counter the CCP's misrepresentation of the resolution, which would marginalise Taiwan and prevent its significant involvement in international organisations.

Nevertheless, he noted that China continues to disregard calls from the international community while maintaining its threatening rhetoric towards nations that support Taipei, as reported in the Taipei Times. (ANI)

