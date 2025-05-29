CDS Gen Anil Chauhan to engage with global military leadership at Shangri-La Dialogue 2025

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan will visit Singapore from May 30 to June 1 to attend the 22nd edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted annually by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, according to official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

During the visit, General Anil Chauhan will hold bilateral meetings with Chiefs of Defence Forces and senior military leadership from several foreign countries including those from Australia, European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, UK and USA.

The Chief of Defence Staff will address the Academia, Think Tanks and Researchers and speak on the topic 'Future Wars and Warfare'. He will also participate in the simultaneous special sessions as part of the event and address on the topic 'Defence Innovation Solutions for Future Challenges'.

As per the release, Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia's premier defence and security summit that brings together defence ministers, military chiefs, policy makers and strategic experts across the globe. The event will witness leaders from 40 nations addressing Indo-Pacific Security challenges. The engagements will provide a platform to strengthen defence cooperation, discuss mutual security interests and enhance India's strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

On May 25, CDS General Chauhan visited Indian Army's Northern Command at Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir and Western Command at Chandimandir Military Station, Haryana.

He interacted with the Army Commanders, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, and senior Staff Officers who were actively involved in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor.

During the visit, he conducted a strategic review and operational assessment in the Northern and Western theatres.

At Udhampur, the CDS was briefed on the Northern Army's success in neutralising the terror network, the adversary's assets that supported terror, and countermeasures taken to protect their military assets and civil population during Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

