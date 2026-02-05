DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / World / CDS Gen Chauhan meets Armenian Deputy Defence Minister to boost strategic ties

CDS Gen Chauhan meets Armenian Deputy Defence Minister to boost strategic ties

ANI
Updated At : 05:00 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
Yerevan [Armenia], February 5 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan led an Indian delegation for a series of high-level engagements in Armenia, aimed at strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and advancing strategic collaboration across key security and regional domains of mutual interest.

The delegation, on Wednesday, held a courtesy call with Karen Brutyan, Deputy Minister of Defence of Armenia, where the two sides underscored their commitment to deepen defence ties and explore avenues for strategic collaboration in areas of shared security concern.

According to a post by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff on X, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, led the Indian delegation for a courtesy call on with Mr Karen Brutyan, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia. The interaction underscored the commitment for strengthening bilateral Defence Cooperation and advancing strategic collaboration across key security and regional domains of mutual interest between both nations."

Prior to their meeting with the Deputy Defence Minister, General Chauhan and the Indian delegation met with Armenia's Minister of High-Tech Industry, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, to highlight potential avenues for cooperation in technology and defence-related innovation.

The CDS also met with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan and exchanged views on the evolving geopolitical landscape and prevailing security environment. The discussions explored emerging opportunities for bilateral collaboration and ways to further strengthen defence and strategic ties.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, accompanied by the Indian Delegation, interacted with His Excellency Mr Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Republic of Armenia, exchanging views on the evolving Geopolitical Landscape and prevailing Security Environment. The discussions also highlighted emerging opportunities for collaboration and avenues to further strengthen Bilateral Defence and Strategic Cooperation," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff stated in a separate post on X.

Additionally, General Chauhan interacted with Robert Abisoghomonyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss security issues and other bilateral matters of mutual interest.

During the visit, the CDS inaugurated an IT Lab and Distance Learning Centre at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia in Yerevan, further emphasising India's commitment to defence education and capacity-building initiatives in the country.

On Monday, General Chauhan received a Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome from the Armenian Armed Forces during his official visit to Yerevan.

During the visit, General Chauhan also paid tributes and laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum, which commemorates the memory of 1.5 million Armenians who lost their lives in the genocide.

The Indian defence delegation, led by CDS Chauhan, arrived in Armenia on Sunday for a four-day official visit, marking another step in strengthening bilateral defence ties between India and Armenia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

