CDS General Dwivedi outlines 'IKIGAI' framework to deepen Indo-Pacific land forces cooperation at 3rd Land Forces Summit

CDS General Dwivedi outlines 'IKIGAI' framework to deepen Indo-Pacific land forces cooperation at 3rd Land Forces Summit

ANI
Updated At : 05:10 PM Dec 18, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday addressed the 3rd Land Forces Summit hosted by the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF), where he outlined the 'IKIGAI' Framework as a roadmap for enhancing land power cooperation among Indo-Pacific nations.

According to the Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), General Dwivedi delivered his address virtually at the summit, which was attended by Chiefs of Armies and senior military leaders from Australia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia and the United States.

During his address, the Army Chief proposed the 'IKIGAI' Framework, underscoring a shared, structured approach to strengthening multilateral military collaboration across the Indo-Pacific.

The framework focuses on enhancing interoperability, cooperation and collective preparedness among regional land forces.

According to the CDS, the 'IKIGAI' Framework comprises six key pillars, with 'I' denoting Interoperability and Information Sharing, 'K' denoting Knowledge and Professional Military Education, 'I' denoting International Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, 'G' denoting Generative Technological Partnerships, 'A' denoting Assurance for Security Partnerships and 'I' denoting Integrated Logistics and Sustainment.

"The IKIGAI Framework encompasses: I - Interoperability and Information Sharing, K - Knowledge and Professional Military Education, I - International Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, G - Generative Technological Partnerships, A - Assurance for Security Partnerships, I - Integrated Logistics and Sustainment," the ADG PI stated.

General Dwivedi also highlighted three key pillars of convergence essential for effective cooperation: Shared Diagnosis, Shared Principles, and Shared Actions.

He further emphasised that the 'IKIGAI' Framework reflects a shared purpose among Indo-Pacific nations to harness collective land power to support regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

According to the Army, the Land Forces Summit serves as an essential multilateral platform aimed at strengthening Army-to-Army defence cooperation through senior leadership engagements and structured Land Forces Dialogue, fostering a more profound understanding and collaboration among participating nations.

According to the Government of Japan, the word 'ikigai' refers to a passion that brings value and joy to life.

It is a broad concept which also refers to that which brings value and joy to life: from people, such as one's children or friends, to activities, including work and hobbies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

