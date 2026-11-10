CDS General NS Raja Subramani arrives in Tanzania on three-day visit to boost defence ties

Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], November 10 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani arrived in Dar es Salaam on a three-day official visit to Tanzania to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and explore new avenues of military collaboration between the two countries.

General Raja Subramani was received at the Dar es Salaam International Airport by India's High Commissioner to Tanzania, Bishwadip Dey, and the Defence Adviser.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Tanzania said, “General NS Raja Subramani, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Chief of Defence Staff was received by the High Commissioner of India to United Republic of Tanzania H.E. Bishwadip Dey and the Defence Adviser on his arrival today at Dar es Salaam International Airport.”

“The CDS led delegation is on a three days official visit to Tanzania to reinforce the robust defence ties between the two countries and discuss opportunities for further collaboration,” the embassy added.

Advertisement

The visit will include engagements with senior leadership of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) and visits to various military training establishments, providing an opportunity to discuss military cooperation and identify areas for further collaboration.

The visit follows the inaugural India-Tanzania Army-to-Army Staff Talks held in New Delhi from October 27 to 29, 2026. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation through military education, training exchanges and capacity building.

During their stay, the Tanzanian delegation visited the 505 Army Base Workshop and DPSU Bhawan to gain insights into India's military maintenance capabilities and indigenous defence manufacturing. The delegation also paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.

Advertisement

The latest engagement builds on the fourth edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting held in Zanzibar on February 2-3, 2026. The two sides discussed cooperation in military training, maritime security and defence industry collaboration, while exploring emerging areas such as counter-terrorism, peacekeeping training, electronic warfare, cyber and artificial intelligence.

India and Tanzania share longstanding friendly relations, with cooperation spanning defence, trade, education, healthcare and development initiatives.

The bilateral relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2023 during the State Visit of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to India. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)