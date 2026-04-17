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Home / World / Ceasefire violations reported in Lebanon as Israeli artillery shelling, aerial surveillance continue

Ceasefire violations reported in Lebanon as Israeli artillery shelling, aerial surveillance continue

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ANI
Updated At : 04:45 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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Beirut [Lebanon], April 17 (ANI): Fresh shelling was reported in southern Lebanon shortly after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect, raising concerns over the fragile truce, Al Jazeera reported.

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According to Al Jazeera, citing Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), Israeli artillery continued targeting the towns of Khiam and Dibbine, with reports of machinegun fire during sweeping operations in the area. In the western Bekaa Valley, reconnaissance aircraft activity was also observed over the Rashaya region and the western slopes of Jabal al-Sheikh.

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Amid the developments, the Israeli military issued a warning to residents in southern Lebanon, urging them not to move south of the Litani River as forces remain deployed, CNN reported.

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Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said Israeli troops continue to maintain positions in the region, as reported by CNN.

"For your safety and the safety of your family members - until further notice - you are requested not to move to the south of the Litani River," Adraee said, as per CNN.

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He added that the deployment remains in place "in the face of Hezbollah's ongoing terrorist activities."

Meanwhile, Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire agreement, expressing hope that it could lead to long-term peace in the region.

"I welcome the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel & Lebanon, and commend the role of the US in facilitating it. I hope this will pave the way for negotiations towards a long-term solution to the conflict & contribute to ongoing efforts toward a lasting & comprehensive peace in the region. I urge everyone to fully respect the ceasefire and to comply with international law at all times," he wrote on X.

Regional reactions have also been largely supportive. Jordan welcomed the ceasefire and praised the role of Lebanese leadership, including President Joseph Aoun, in the negotiations, Al Jazeera reported.

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs reiterated its "firm support" for Lebanon's sovereignty and stressed the need for arms to remain under state control, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The United Arab Emirates also backed the agreement, highlighting the importance of diplomacy in reducing tensions, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it hoped the ceasefire would mark "a positive step towards fostering a supportive environment for regional stability" and emphasised the need for continued international coordination to prevent further escalation, as per Al Jazeera.

The developments underscore the fragile nature of the ceasefire, even as global and regional stakeholders push for sustained peace efforts in West Asia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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