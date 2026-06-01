Ceasefire with US covers all fronts, including Lebanon; violation on one front is violation on all: Iran FM

Tehran [Iran], June 1 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday slammed the recent violations of the ceasefire between Iran and the US in the context of the Israeli military operation in Lebanon, noting that the deal "unequivocally" covers all fronts, including Lebanon.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Araghchi warned that any breach in one theatre would be considered a violation of the entire agreement.

Advertisement

"For immediate attention: The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation," the post read.

Advertisement

This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have instructed the country's defence force to conduct strikes against terror targets in Beirut in response to what it has called Hezbollah's repeated violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon and attacks against Israeli cities and civilians.

The announcement was shared by the Prime Minister's Office on Monday in a post on X, and as per the PMO, the strikes will target locations in the Dahia Quarter of Beirut.

Advertisement

"Following the Hezbollah terrorist organisation's repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon and its attacks against our civilians and cities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to strike terror targets in the Dahia Quarter of Beirut," the PMO wrote on X.

On Sunay Netanyahu said Israeli forces have "captured" Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon despite the ongoing ceasefire between the two sides and instructed the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to further "expand the incursion" in Lebanon.

"Last night, our heroic fighters captured the Beaufort castle. They proudly raised the flag of the State of Israel and the flag of the Golani Brigade there," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

"I remind you that 44 years ago, this place was a symbol of a heroic battle by our fighters, but it was also a symbol of deep division among us. Today, we returned to Beaufort differently. We returned united, determined, and stronger than ever," he added.

Netanyahu further stated that the capture marks a significant turn in Israel's military campaign, reflecting unity and determination among Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai also issued a warning on X, stating: "Cross Iran's red lines and the response won't be subtle. A proper beating awaits those who test them."

The statements come amid heightened tensions in West Asia as the fragile ceasefire hangs in the balance amid diplomatic engagements between Iran and the US to achieve a complete settlement to the overall conflict.

Notably, US President Donald Trump has asked for additional revisions to a proposed agreement with Iran aimed at extending a ceasefire, CBS News reported. The latest draft outlines a 60-day halt to hostilities, steps to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework to restart talks on Iran's nuclear program. No formal agreement has been announced.

A high-level White House meeting on Friday intended to reach a "final determination" ended without a decision. Trump said preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons remains non-negotiable."The one guarantee I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons," he told Fox News. He added that he was in "no hurry" to finalise a deal.

Axios, cited by CBS News, reported that Trump called for multiple revisions during Friday's session and has since pushed for more changes. A White House official echoed that position: "President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines."

The current proposal also addresses Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium. If talks advance, Iran could regain access to billions in frozen assets through sanctions relief.

The document has been described as a memorandum of understanding, pending approval from both sides.

Iran, however, insists on firm guarantees. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran would reject any terms unless its rights are "thoroughly protected." Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added: "Until a conclusion is reached... everything that is being said now is speculation."(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)