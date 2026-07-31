CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Georgian envoy hold talks on training of poll staff

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner and Chairman of the Council of Member States of International IDEA Gyanesh Kumar met Ambassador of Georgia Vakhtang Jaoshvili to discuss matters of mutual cooperation alongside the training of election officials.

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According to a post on social media platform X by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, "Chief Election Commissioner and Chairman of the Council of Member States of International IDEA, Shri Gyanesh Kumar, today met His Excellency Vakhtang Jaoshvili, Ambassador of Georgia to India, at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi."

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"The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to strengthening democratic cooperation, as envisaged at IICDEM 2026. Both sides agreed to work closely on deepening collaboration in the areas of election management and the training of election staff," the poll panel stated.

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These interactions follow separate discussions held earlier in the week by CEC Gyanesh Kumar with Uzbekistan's Ambassador Sardor Rustambaev and Sri Lanka's envoy.

Following the meeting with the Uzbek diplomat, the ECI posted on social media, "Chief Election Commissioner and Chairman of the Council of Member States of International IDEA, Shri Gyanesh Kumar, today met His Excellency Mr Sardor Rustambaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India, at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi."

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"Building on the momentum generated at IICDEM 2026, both sides resolved to work closely together to advance the agenda set out at the conference, reinforcing India's role as a trusted partner in the region's democratic development. The two sides further agreed to strengthen collaboration in election management and the training of election staff," the poll body noted.

Additionally, following his interaction with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne, the ECI shared on X, "Chief Election Commissioner and Chairman of the Council of Member States of International IDEA, Shri Gyanesh Kumar, today met Her Excellency Ms Mahishini Colonne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi."

"Underscoring the deep-rooted ties between India and Sri Lanka as neighbours, both sides emphasised that shared democratic values and historical linkages provide a strong foundation for electoral cooperation," the commission said. (ANI)

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