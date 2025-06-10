Stockholm [Sweden], June 10 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar held a bilateral meeting with Indonesia's Chairperson of the General Election Commission Mochammad Afifuddin, on the sidelines of his visit to Sweden for the International IDEA Conference.

The Election Commission of India shared the details of the meeting in a post on X. "Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar held a Bilateral Meeting with Mochammad Afifuddin, Chairperson of the General Election Commission of the Republic of #Indonesia (KPU RI), on the sidelines of his visit to #Sweden for the International IDEA Conference."

"Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar held a Bilateral Meeting with Mr. Purvee Delgernaran, Chairperson, of the General Election Commission of #Mongolia, on the sidelines of his visit to #Sweden for the International IDEA Conference."

"Chief Election Commissioner of #India Shri Gyanesh Kumar held a Bilateral Meeting with Mr. Mosotho Simon Moepya (Chairperson) of the Electoral Commission of #SouthAfrica, on the sidelines of his visit to #Sweden for the International IDEA Conference."

According to the statement from the Election Commission of India, Kumar is in Sweden to attend the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) Stockholm Conference on Electoral Integrity, which will be held from June 10 to 12.

The official statement noted that CEC Gyanesh Kumar has been invited to deliver the inaugural keynote address at the Conference, underlining India's leadership in election management.

The massive scale of the Indian elections and the magnitude of the logistics involved in the exercise evince keen interest amongst Election Management Bodies (EMBs) across the world. Over 100 participants representing around 50 countries are taking part in the Conference, which the International IDEA is organising in collaboration with the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Swedish Election Authority, and the Australian Electoral Commission.

As per the statement, the CEC will begin meeting with the senior officials of International IDEA, including the Secretary-General, Kevin Casas-Zamora, on Monday.

This would be followed by detailed one-to-one bilateral meetings with the Chief Election Commissioners of nearly 20 countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, South Africa, Indonesia, Mexico, Mongolia, and Switzerland amongst others, further reinforcing India's commitment to global democratic cooperation and the exchange of best practices in the coming days. (ANI)

