'Celebrate resilience of Tibetan community worldwide": Marco Rubio extends wishes on Tibetan New Year Losar

Washington DC [US], February 18 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday extended wishes on the occasion of Losar, the Tibetan New Year, and underlined the resilience of the Tibetan community across the world.

Taking it to X, he said, "Extending my warmest wishes to everyone around the world celebrating Losar, the Tibetan New Year. On this first day of the Year of the Fire Horse, we celebrate the fortitude and resilience of the Tibetan community worldwide."

Earlier on Tuesday, Sikyong Penpa Tsering extended Losar greetings on behalf of the Central Tibetan Administration to Tibetans around the world.

In his message shared by the Central Tibetan Administration, he noted how inside Tibet, fellow Tibetans continue to face numerous challenges, "due to the oppressive policies of the Chinese government, they are often unable to express their true thoughts and feelings--even among family members and friends".

He decried the erasure of unique Tibetan culture by the Chinese government and said, "The Chinese authorities are systematically attempting to erase Tibet's unique identity, language, religion, culture, and environment, with the ultimate goal of Sinicising the Tibetan people. Yet despite these hardships, Tibetans inside Tibet remain steadfast and undaunted. They continue to cherish and preserve their language, faith, and cultural heritage, and their pride as Tibetans has only grown stronger in the face of adversity. We deeply admire their resilience and unwavering spirit."

In his remarks, he called for Tibetans to strive with wisdom and determination, and work together to fulfil the vision of the Dalai Lama.

"This Losar marks a new beginning. Let us dedicate ourselves to working diligently, honestly, and with pure hearts", he said as per the CTA.

Tibetans celebrate Losar as a festival for three days. They are welcoming the year of the Fire Horse 2153 and bidding bye to the Wood Snake Year 2152.

Losar is celebrated for different lengths of time in tandem with the local tradition, but the first three days of Losar are considered very important.

The first day is said to be Lama-Losar and people visit monasteries, pay respect to the Lamas and receive their blessings, according to the Tibetan Government-in-Exile statement. The first day is usually spent with family members only.

The second day is said to be Gyalpo-Losar. Gyalpo means king representing authority, official public celebrations are conducted on this day, according to the Tibetan Government-in-Exile statement. The third day is known as Chokyong-Losar.

Chokyong means the guardian deities. On this day, prayer flags are hoisted on the hills and around the houses. Guardian deities are propitiated and supplication prayers are read. (ANI)

