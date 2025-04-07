"Celebrating 50 years of our diplomatic relations," President Murmu on visit to Portugal

Lisbon [Portugal], April 7 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday in her joint statement with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal said that her visit was significant as it occurred as the countries completed 50 years of their diplomatic relations.

Murmu said that over the years, their relations have evolved into a multifaceted and dynamic partnership.

"My visit is taking place in the year during which we are celebrating 50 years of our diplomatic relations. On this occasion, I recall the visit of President Marcelo Rebelo to India in 2020 which set the tone for further expansion of our bilateral partnership," she said.

"India-Portugal relations are historic. Our relations are continuously being strengthened and they have now evolved into a multifaceted and dynamic partnership," she added.

Murmu said that the relations have cemented by frequent high-level visits.

"These have been reinforced by frequent high-level visits and driven by the angled of growing commercial engagement as well. Our relation is based on mutual trust, understanding and support for each other on issues of core interest," she said.

Murmu said that in her productive meeting with Rebelo, the two discussed all important aspects of their bilateral relations and decided to heighten cooperation.

"I had a constructive and a productive meeting with President Marcelo Rebelo this morning on all important aspects of our bilateral relationship. We also discussed global and regional issues of mutual interest. We resolved to build further on our long-standing bilateral ties, especially in trade and investment, science and technology, information and digital technology, renewable energy, connectivity and mobility and to promote people-to-people comtacts. We agreed to strengthen our coordination and cooperation in the United Nations and other multilateral fora," she said.

She further expressed her elation on jointly launching the commemorative stamp on the occasion of Golden jubilee of the diplomatic relations.

"I was delighted to launch jointly with the President of Portugal the commemorative stamp on the occasion of the golden jubilee of our diplomatic relations. I will also be meeting during this visit His Excellency Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and His Excellency the President of the National Assembly, and I will also attend the key handing over ceremony at the Lisbon City Council. I look forward to meeting the members of vibrant Indian diaspora in Portugal as well," she said.

Murmu further thanked Portugal President for the hospitality given to her and her delegation.

"I am delighted to visit Portugal at the invitation of the President of His Excellency the President of the Portuguese Republic. I thank President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and the government and the people of the Republic of Portugal for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to me and my delegation. I extend my warm greetings for the progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Portugal," she said.

She further said that the friendship between India and Portugal go back to a long time, and acknowledged the work of diaspora of Indians.

"India and Portugal are friends that go back a very long time. There is a lot of affection between our countries. We hold each other's hands and we go forward together on the path to progress. We are committed to doing this. It is true that there are 50,000 Indian brothers and sisters who are working here in different sectors, and they are contributing to Portugal's development journey and they will continue to do so in the future as well," she said.

Earlier in the day, Murmu was received by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal at the historic 'Praca do Imperio' in Lisbon. Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome with the Guard of Honour.

She is visiting Portugal at the invitation of President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years. The last State Visit took place in 1998 when President K R Narayanan visited Portugal. (ANI)

