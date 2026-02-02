Central Bureau of Investigation launches Operation CyStrike, arrests key operative Pfokrehrii Peter in multinational cyber fraud crackdown

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation launched Multinational Operation CyStrike with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United Kingdom, Kuwait, Ireland and Singapore on January 30, targeting transnational cyber-enabled financial crime networks being operated from India and the participating countries, an official release said.

On January 30, the CBI conducted searches at 35 locations spread across New Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana and West Bengal and dismantled transnational cyber-enabled financial crime networks being operated by the accused persons targeting victims from the USA, United Kingdom, Kuwait, Ireland, Singapore and India online under pseudonymous identities and defrauding them, the release stated.

During search operations, CBI busted and dismantled a transnational cyber-enabled financial crime network being operated by the accused persons from New Delhi targeting US victims online. Electronic devices including laptops, mobile phones and computer hard disks containing incriminating digital evidence relating to the crime were recovered and seized from the possession of the accused. The key operative, Pfokrehrii Peter, was arrested from the spot, the release added.

CBI also busted another transnational cyber-enabled financial crime network being operated by the accused persons from New Delhi, Ghaziabad and Karnataka under the domain name https://eservicemoi-Kw.com under the guise of providing Kuwaiti e-visas and offers for appointments for working in leading Kuwait companies to Indian nationals in exchange for money. During search operations, electronic devices containing fake Kuwaiti e-visas and appointment offers were recovered and seized, and cash amounting to Rs 60 lakh was also recovered from one of the accused persons, the release noted.

During the search operations, CBI dismantled transnational cyber-crime networks targeting victims from the United Kingdom, Ireland and Singapore and defrauding them online. Mule accounts involved in channelising proceeds of crime from foreign victims to the accused persons were identified and taken down.

Operation CyStrike, led by CBI, aimed at taking action on organised technology-enabled crime networks in close coordination with INTERPOL and foreign law enforcement agencies, has resulted in significant disruption and dismantling of major transnational cyber-enabled financial crime networks. (ANI)

