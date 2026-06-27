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Home / World / Central Tibetan Administration rejects China's role in Dalai Lama reincarnation, calls it political interference

Central Tibetan Administration rejects China's role in Dalai Lama reincarnation, calls it political interference

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ANI
Updated At : 07:38 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Canberra [Australia], June 27 (ANI): The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has strongly criticised China's assertions regarding the succession of the Dalai Lama, accusing Beijing of attempting to politicise a deeply religious process and interfere in Tibetan Buddhist traditions, as reported by CTA.

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The Tibet Information Office in Canberra strongly condemned what it described as a Chinese Embassy-sponsored article published in Australian regional newspapers.

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The publication sought to convince readers that the recognition of the next Dalai Lama must take place within China and receive approval from Chinese authorities. The CTA administration dismissed those claims as misleading propaganda aimed at influencing international opinion.

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In line with a statement made by the Dalai Lama on July 2, 2025, the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue, and the sole authority to identify his future reincarnation rests with the Gaden Phodrang Trust and the Office of the Dalai Lama. It maintained that no government has the authority to determine the outcome of a religious succession rooted in centuries-old Tibetan Buddhist traditions.

The CTA administration further argued that the recognition of reincarnated lamas is based on Buddhist beliefs concerning rebirth and the continuity of consciousness, making it an exclusively spiritual matter.

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It asserted that the Chinese Communist Party, which officially follows atheism while imposing restrictions on religious practices in Tibet, has neither historical, religious, nor political legitimacy to intervene in the process, as highlighted by CTA.

CTA also linked Beijing's current position to its handling of the Panchen Lama succession in 1995, alleging that the Chinese government abducted the boy recognised by the Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama and later appointed its own candidate.

According to the administration, this reflects a broader policy aimed at tightening state control over Tibetan religious institutions and weakening Tibetan cultural identity, as reported by CTA. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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