Century will be shaped by Indo-Pacific: Blinken

Canberra, February 10
The United States remains focused on the Indo-Pacific region, despite concerns over Russian aggression toward the Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
Blinken is in Melbourne for a meeting on Friday with his counterparts from Australia, India and Japan. The four nations form “Quad”, a bloc of Indo-Pacific democracies that was created to counter China’s regional influence.
“There are a few other things going on in the world right now, some of you may have noticed. We have a bit of a challenge with Ukraine and Russian aggression. We’re working 24/7 on that,” Blinken said in his first public address since arriving in Australia on Wednesday.
“But we know that so much of this century is going to be shaped by what happens here in the Indo-Pacific region,” he added. The Indo-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the world, accounting for two-thirds of global economic growth over the past five years and home to half the world’s population, Blinken said.
What matters in the region matters around the world and challenges like climate change and Covid can’t be tackled by any nation alone, he said. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...