CFU commends US for visa restrictions on officials involved in deporting Uyghurs to China

Washington, DC [US], March 15 (ANI): The Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU), a Uyghur advocacy group, has praised US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for imposing visa restrictions on Thai officials involved in the forced repatriation of 40 Uyghurs to China.

CFU Applauds Secretary Rubio’s Visa Restrictions on Thai Officials CFU commends @SecRubio's visa restrictions on Thai officials responsible for the forced return of 40 Uyghurs to China. This decisive action sends a strong message that those who enable the CCP's human rights… pic.twitter.com/7vVuUxp9hr — Campaign For Uyghurs (@CUyghurs) March 14, 2025

In a post on X, CFU stated, "This decisive action sends a strong message that those who enable the CCP's human rights abuses will face consequences for their crimes."

Rubio confirmed the measure, stating, "I am immediately implementing this policy by taking steps to impose visa restrictions on current and former officials from the Government of Thailand responsible for, or complicit in, the forced return of 40 Uyghurs from Thailand on February 27."

Rushan Abbas, Executive Director of CFU, expressed deep gratitude for Rubio's decision, emphasising its importance in combating transnational repression. "We are deeply grateful to Secretary Rubio for his leadership and long-standing support of the Uyghur cause. By imposing visa restrictions on Thai officials responsible for the return of 40 Uyghurs, the United States is sending a clear warning: nations that violate human rights and disregard international law will face consequences. We commend Secretary Rubio and the Trump administration for standing resolutely against transnational repression and genocide."

The CFU has urged the international community to follow the US example by holding the Thai government accountable for its role in what they describe as the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) Uyghur genocide. The organisation also called for immediate action to protect the remaining Uyghur refugees in Thailand from similar deportations.

The new US policy expands government authority to impose visa restrictions on foreign officials involved in deportations that put vulnerable groups at risk. Under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the US State Department can deny entry to individuals linked to human rights violations. This restriction may also extend to certain family members of affected individuals, increasing the scope and impact of the policy.

In a related development, the European Parliament recently issued a resolution condemning Thailand for deporting 40 Uyghurs to China, arguing that the move violated international law. (ANI)

