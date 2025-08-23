Washington, DC [US] August 23 (ANI): Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) marked the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief on August 22.

As per the press release by CFU, this day highlights those who are targeted because of their faith, including the Uyghur population, whose ability to practice Islam has been outlawed amidst China's extensive genocide. CFU emphasised that safeguarding the freedom of belief is crucial for ensuring the natural rights of the Uyghur people.

"In East Turkistan, the Chinese government has dismantled nearly every avenue for Uyghurs to practice their faith. Religious leaders are detained, Qur'ans are confiscated and burned, and Islamic education is criminalised. Alongside the destruction of mosques, Uyghurs face mass internment, forced labour, involuntary sterilisations and abortions, child-abduction, overwhelming surveillance, and family separation designed to eradicate their identity under the guise of state control. Families are pressured to renounce religious traditions, while entire generations of children are raised in state-run facilities, cut off from their heritage. These policies are not isolated measures but part of a coordinated campaign to erase Uyghur culture and belief," stated the CFU release.

"As we observe this day, we remember the countless people whose faith has made them targets of violence and repression," said Rushan Abbas, Executive Director of CFU. "For Uyghurs, even the simplest acts of devotion, like fasting, praying, or teaching children their religion, have been turned into crimes under China's genocidal campaign. The international community cannot remain indifferent. Safeguarding freedom of belief is inseparable from defending the very survival of the Uyghur people. Holding China accountable is not only essential to protect Uyghurs' rights, but also vital to uphold the principles of freedom and democracy worldwide", as cited by CFU release.

CFU called on governments, organisations, and members of civil society to intensify their efforts in defending the right to freedom of religion and belief, and to hold the Chinese government accountable for its actions in East Turkistan. (ANI)

