CFU marks third anniversary of UN Uyghur rights report, urges action against ongoing abuses

Washington, D.C [US] September 3 (ANI): On the third anniversary of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights' (OHCHR) landmark report on abuses in East Turkistan, China has not only ignored global calls for reform but has deepened its repression of Uyghurs and other Turkic people, according to CFU

According to CFU, the 2022 OHCHR report was the first by a UN body to acknowledge that the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) actions in East Turkistan may amount to international crimes, including crimes against humanity.

It detailed systemic abuses such as arbitrary detention, torture, sexual violence, and efforts to erase Uyghur culture. Yet, as highlighted by Campaign for Uyghurs, Beijing has shown no intention of addressing these findings and continues to expand its oppressive policies.

In a recent intervention, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor raised concerns over the mistreatment and disappearance of imprisoned activists, including renowned Uyghur scholar Ilham Tohti.

According to CFU, these revelations only reinforce how China remains defiant of international law while continuing to silence defenders of human rights.

Further evidence underscores the persistence of state-sponsored abuses. A 2025 study by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum concluded that atrocity-linked practices such as forced labour, family separation, and coercive birth control remain widespread.

Research by Dr Adrian Zenz, cited by Campaign for Uyghurs, documented that between 2001 and 2021, land transfers in the Uyghur region rose nearly fifty-fold, pushing ethnic farmers into state-controlled labour schemes.

"For Uyghur families, three years have passed with no relief, no justice, and no answers, only more repression," said Rushan Abbas, CFU's Founder and Executive Director. She stated that continued inaction from the international community emboldens the CCP and prolongs the suffering of victims.

On this solemn anniversary, Campaign for Uyghurs reiterated its call for the immediate implementation of OHCHR's recommendations. CFU emphasised that the report must not remain a symbolic document but should serve as a foundation for accountability, justice, and the defence of basic human rights. (ANI)

