CGI New York discusses areas of mutual interest with Chief Academic Officer of Carnegie Mellon University

New York [US], July 11 (ANI): Indian Consulate General in New York, Binaya Pradhan met Provost and Chief Academic Officer of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) James Garrett and discussed areas of mutual interest.

As per the Consulate, CMU has several Indian students and faculty.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "CG Binaya Pradhan met Provost & Chief Academic Officer of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) James Garrett & discussed areas of mutual interest in R&D, joint projects, academic & industry collaboration ; CMU has a sizable Indian student body & Indian origin faculty members besides linkages with Indian academic institutions."

Pradhan also visited "The Indian Room" at the university cathedral cum administrative tower; which gives glimpses of Education in ancient India and how Nalanda University contributed as a global centre of learning for centuries.

In a post on X, he said, "CG Binaya Pradhan visited "The Indian Room" at the iconic university cathedral cum administrative tower; developed with the generous support of the Indian-American community of Pittsburg this hall gives glimpses of Education in ancient India & how Nalanda University contributed as a global centre of learning for centuries."

Earlier, he also held constructive discussions with Chancellor of University of Pittsburgh Joan Gabel.

CG Binaya Pradhan held constructive discussions with Chancellor of University of Pittsburgh Prof. Joan Gabel and discussed various areas of cooperation including joint research ; besides a good number of Indian students, the University also has collaboration with Indian counterparts in various areas of research," the Consulate said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as part of his visit to the University of Pittsburgh.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "CG Binaya Pradhan, as part of his visit to the University of Pittsburgh, visited Hillman Library and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, an enduring symbol of peace, truth, and nonviolence." (ANI)

