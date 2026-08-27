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Home / World / Chabahar an important aspect for connectivity in Central Asia: MEA

Chabahar an important aspect for connectivity in Central Asia: MEA

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ANI
Updated At : 11:08 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The Chabahar Port remains an important component of India's efforts to strengthen connectivity with Central Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday, underlining New Delhi's consistent position that the region should have reliable, secure and commercially viable access to India.

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MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George made the remarks during a special briefing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic while responding to a question on the prospects of connectivity between India and Central Asia amid recent developments in West Asia.

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"Connectivity, you know, it's a very important aspect of our relationship with the region. We have a consistently held position that Central Asia should have reliable, secure and commercially viable access to India and we are examining the feasibility of how to strengthen this connectivity. Chabahar is one of the important aspects of that engagement. We will continue to monitor the situation and take it forward," George said.

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He said connectivity with Central Asia was a key element of India's engagement with the region, which has both historical and strategic dimensions.

"Connectivity with Central Asia is very important for us. We have a relationship with Central Asia, which is a very important region. We have a historical civilisational connection, and of course today it is a strategic engagement. Like Uzbekistan, we have a strategic partnership with Uzbekistan," the MEA Secretary said.

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George added that India would continue working with countries in Central Asia to strengthen both physical connectivity and other modes of connectivity between the two regions.

"So we will continue to engage with the countries in the region to see how we can strengthen our connectivity, both physical connectivity and also other modes of connectivity between the two regions," he said.

India proposed developing the Chabahar Port in 2003 to create an alternative route for Indian goods to reach landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan through road and rail connectivity under the International North-South Transport Corridor. The project's progress had earlier slowed due to US sanctions on Iran linked to its suspected nuclear programme.

India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), through its wholly owned subsidiary India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), has been operating the port since 2018. In May 2024, India and Iran signed a 10-year contract for the operation of the Shahid-Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar, with the project aimed at strengthening connectivity with Afghanistan and expanding India's trade and economic engagement with Central Asia.

The remarks come ahead of Prime Minister Modi's scheduled visit to Uzbekistan from August 29-30, followed by his visit to Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, from August 31 to September 1 to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. During the visit, PM Modi is expected to hold discussions on strengthening India's strategic partnership with Uzbekistan, including connectivity and other areas of mutual interest. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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