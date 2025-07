"Challenge before us is to stabilise global order": EAM Jaishankar at SCO Foreign Ministers' meet

Tianjin [China], July 17 (ANI): Amid rising global tensions and economic uncertainty, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday raised concerns over increasing conflicts, competition, and coercion in the international system, calling on countries to work towards stabilising it.

Advertisement

While addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tianjin, Jaishankar emphasised the urgent task of de-risking global frameworks while addressing persistent challenges that endanger shared global interests.

"We meet at a time of considerable disorder in the international system. In the last few years, we have seen more conflicts, competition and coercion. Economic instability is also visibly on the rise. The challenge before us is to stabilise the global order, de-risk various dimensions and through it all, address long-standing challenges that threaten our collective interests," Jaishankar said.

Advertisement

EAM @DrSJaishankar participated in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin. 🎥 Watch highlights of his address⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SYvGSMWByA — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 16, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister and member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi, during the meeting of the member states of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin, proposed five key suggestions for the future development of the SCO, emphasising the need to strengthen its role amidst global turbulence.

EAM Jaishankar also attended the meeting along with other Foreign ministers of the member states.

Advertisement

In a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang highlighted the vision for the SCO, aimed at guiding the organisation through a period of accelerating century-old changes, where multipolarity and economic globalisation are deepening, yet challenges like hegemony, protectionism, and regional conflicts persist.

"At present, the century-old changes are accelerating, and turbulence and change are intertwined and resonating. The world is becoming more multipolar, and economic globalisation is deepening, and the global South is growing significantly. At the same time, hegemony and power are going against the trend, protectionism is surging, and regional conflicts are emerging one after another. Under the new situation, member states should form a further consensus on strengthening the construction of the SCO in a responsible attitude towards history and the future," Wang said as quoted in the statement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)