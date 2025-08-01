Changes in UPI to come into effect from today

A host of changes are set to take effect to the UPI from Friday such as checking bank balances, auto payments, fetching bank account information and checking payment status. The changes will be implemented by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and have impact on commoners using applications such as PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.

According to the guidelines issued by the NPCI, the UPI users will be able to check bank balance only 50 times a day on each UPI application. It will reduce the pressure on the app programming interface system during peak hours. Interestingly, the restriction on checking the bank balance would not have much impact as the UPI will display the balance after every successful transaction.