New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs has announced the appointment of senior diplomat Charanjeet Singh as India's next Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

Singh, a 1996-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, is currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry.

In its official statement, the MEA said, "Charanjeet Singh (IFS: 1996), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/PR of India to the UN Conference on Disarmament, Geneva."

The Ministry added that Singh will assume his new role soon. "He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said. (ANI)

