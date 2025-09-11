DT
Home / World / Charlie Kirk shooting: Authorities recover high-powered rifle but killer still at large

FBI says killer ‘appears to be of college age’ and ‘blended in’ with the college population on the Utah campus
AP
Orem, Updated At : 07:52 PM Sep 11, 2025 IST
Law enforcement officials patrol the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah. AP/PTI
An official in Utah on Thursday said police are working to identify Charlie Kirk’s shooter, who jumped off a roof and fled after firing the fatal shot. A high-powered, bolt-action rifle was recovered from the area where the suspected shooter fled, the FBI said.

Kirk’s killer “appears to be of college age” and “blended in” with the college population on the Utah campus where the shooting occurred.

Authorities searched for the sniper who assassinated Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, with one bullet and then slipped away in the mayhem resulting from the latest act of political violence to befall America.

Kirk was killed with a gunshot from a rooftop at the Utah Valley University campus, where he was speaking on Wednesday, authorities said. Federal, state and local authorities were working what they called “multiple active crime scenes.” As the search stretched into a second day, they provided little information about the shooter’s identity, motive, location or evidence and were reviewing grainy security videos of a mysterious person in dark clothing.

