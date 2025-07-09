'Cheetahs are happy, have adapted well to new home': PM Modi thanks Namibia for help in Cheetah reintroduction in India

Windhoek [Namibia], July 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Parliament of Namibia, thanked the country for its gift of Cheetahs, which have helped in the reintroduction of Cheetahs in India.

PM Modi made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing the Joint session of the Namibian Parliament.

He said. "India and Namibia have a powerful story of cooperation, conservation and compassion, when you helped us in reintroducing Cheetahs in our country. We are deeply grateful for your gift. I had the privilege of releasing them in the Kuno National Park. They have sent a message for you: inimaa aaishe oyilii naavaa Everything is fine."

PM Modi highlighted that the Cheetahs are happy and have adapted well in their new home.

"They are happy and have adapted well in their new home. They have grown in numbers as well. Clearly, they are enjoying their time in India," said PM Modi.

The Cheetah Project Steering Committee was set up in May 2023 by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to review, monitor, and advise on the cheetah reintroduction program.

Project Cheetah began in 2022 with the translocation of 8 cheetahs from Namibia and 12 from South Africa to Kuno National Park.

As of now, there are 26 cheetahs at Kuno, of which 17 are in the wild and 9 are still inside large enclosures.

Cheetahs are listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. They are protected under Schedule II of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. They are also included in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), offering the highest level of protection from international trade.

From the echelons of the Namibian Parliament, PM Modi said, "I pay tribute to the first President and founding father of Namibia, President Sam Nujoma who passed away earlier this year. He once said, and I quote-- "Our achievement of independence imposes upon us a heavy responsibility, not only to defend our hard-won liberty, but also, to set ourselves higher standards of equality, justice and opportunity for all, without regard to race, creed or colour."

Highlighting President Sam Nujoma's vision of a just and free nation, PM Modi also mentioned the heroes of the Namibian freedom struggle - Hosea Kutako, Hendrik Witbooi, and Mandume Ya Ndemufayo.

"The people of India stood proudly with Namibia during your liberation struggle. Even before our own Independence, India raised the issue of South West Africa at the United Nations", he said.

PM Modi further added, "We supported SWAPO in your quest for freedom. In fact, New Delhi hosted its first-ever diplomatic office abroad. And, it was an Indian, Lieutenant General Diwan Prem Chand, who led the UN peacekeeping force in Namibia."

PM said that India is proud to have stood with Namibia, not just in words but in actions too.

Highlighting how both countries share strings of similarities, PM Modi said, "We both fought colonial rule. We both value dignity and freedom. Our Constitutions guide us to uphold equality, liberty, and justice. We are part of the Global South, and our people share the same hopes and dreams."

He expressed gratitude upon receiving Namibia's highest civilian award as a symbol of the friendship between the peoples of our countries.

PM said, "Like the tough, and elegant plants of Namibia, our friendship has stood the test of time. It quietly thrives in even the driest seasons. And, just like your national plant Welwitschia Mirabilis, it only grows stronger with age and time. On behalf of 1.4 billion people of India, I once again thank the President, the Government and the people of Namibia for this honour."

PM Modi received a resounding standing ovation for his remarks to the Namibian parliament.

PM Modi had arrived in Namibia after concluding his two-day State visit to Brazil, where he attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held bilateral talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.

Namibia was the final stop in the Prime Minister's five-nation tour, which also included visits to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil. (ANI)

