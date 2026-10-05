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Home / World / Chicago-bound British Airways flight makes U-turn towards London's Heathrow after emergency descent over Ireland

Chicago-bound British Airways flight makes U-turn towards London's Heathrow after emergency descent over Ireland

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ANI
Updated At : 08:35 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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London [UK], October 5 (ANI): A transatlantic British Airways flight bound for Chicago has executed a U-turn over Ireland and is returning to London Heathrow after making a sudden, steep descent and declaring an emergency mid-flight.

According to aviation news network AIRLIVE, British Airways Flight BA295, operated by a 30-year-old Boeing 777-200ER registered as G-VIIA, departed from London Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5 at 11:50 AM local time for its scheduled 8-hour and 40-minute journey to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD).

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Approximately one hour into the flight, after reaching a cruising altitude of 37,000 feet, the aircraft encountered an unexpected operational issue over Irish airspace. Flight tracking data reveals that the long-haul twin-jet initiated a rapid descent, dropping 28,000 feet down to an altitude of 9,000 feet within minutes.

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Shortly after beginning the steep descent, the flight crew issued a squawk 7700 code, the international aviation signal designating a general emergency. AIRLIVE reported that after making a U-turn over Ireland, the aircraft stabilised at 9,000 feet and is currently holding that altitude as it flies back toward London Heathrow.

Confirming the incident on X, official flight tracking service Flightradar24 posted, "#BA295 from London to Chicago squawking 7700 and descended down to 9000 feet above Ireland."

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No injuries have been reported on board. AIRLIVE noted that local emergency response teams at potential diversion airports were placed on standby as a standard precautionary measure as the aircraft made its way back to London.

Official updates and the reason behind the emergency call are yet to be determined. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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